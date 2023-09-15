Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

League One action returns this weekend and Portsmouth will be looking to continue their unbeaten run so far this season. The Blues face Derby County on Saturday and have the chance to climb further up the table from where they currently sit in fifth place.

There is still a way to go before the January transfer window opens but clubs can continue to scour the free agent market and bring in players who are out of contract. So with that in mind, let’s take a look at some of the latest updates for Pompey’s League One rivals.

Royals unable to sign any more players

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a tough time at Reading right now and manager Ruben Selles has added further disappointing news by confirming that his team will not be making any further signings from the free agent market. Along with being slapped with points deductions and transfer embargoes, the Royals have also been issued a salary cap, which Selles has stated the club have reached.

Reading brought in an impressive haul of new recruits this summer, either on free contracts or loan deals but the club have now exhausted these options. They will also have to wai until January 2025 before they can pay a fee to sign a player again.

“We don’t have any space in our budget, we are at our 100 percent because of the financial part we talked about with the EFL putting some strict rules on how much we can spend. We have reached our limit, so it is not possible,” Selles said on the free agent situation.

Released goalkeeper earns Premier League move

Oxford United released a number of players over the summer following the expiration of their contracts and goalkeeper Kie Plumley was one of the names on the list. The 20-year-old failed to break his way into the U’s senior team but he has been handed a huge opportunity to propel his career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad