Portsmouth rivals Oxford planning to move to new stadium under new majority shareholder

That’s after prospective new owner and current director Anindya Bakrie revealed his intention to move the club away from their home of more than 20 years.

The Indonesian businessman is set to acquire a majority stake in the U’s, subject to EFL approval, from Thai chairman Sumrith Thanakarnjanasuth.

And if successful, he aims to relocate the club elsewhere, with Oxford’s lease at the Kassam expiring in 2026.

Promotion to the Championship would also help facilitate the move.

Bakrie told BBC Oxford: ‘We are not in a position to say exactly where, but it has to be in Oxford and we hope it’s not far away from the current place.

‘We need to work with the authorities to get the land to do it.

‘We need to do proper planning, we want to involve not only the community but talk to a lot of people who have done it to make it sustainable.

Harvey White scored the only goal of the game as Pompey won on their last visit to Oxford's Kassam Stadium in February

‘If we can go up (to the Championship) in these two years that would be ideal.

‘On the pitch (performance) is very crucial while we are designing, getting approval and having this ambition.’

Pompey have played at the Kassam Stadium nine times since the U’s left the Manor Ground in 2001.

Four of those have resulted in wins, while three have been defeats – including the penalty shoot-out loss to the U’s in the 2019-20 League One play-off semi-finals.

The Blues are back at the Kassam on February 5 in League One.