Portsmouth rivals Reading avoid fresh punishment by meeting key deadline

On Thursday, Royals boss Ruben Selles revealed payments were set to be made – 24 hours hours ahead of the latest deadline that was set for today (Friday, September 29).

Now the BBC are reporting that the club has confirmed those payments.

Reading were docked one point in August for failing to pay players on time and in full, with a further three points suspended.

Those additional three points were then triggered on September 14, after club owner Dai Yongge failed to deposit 125 per cent of the club’s monthly wage bill into a designated account.

Since then, Reading have been hit with a transfer embargo after failing to pay HMRC on time. But they have averted another disaster – and yet more points being deducted – by paying September’s wages on time.

Selles told BBC Radio Berkshire: ‘It's not excellent news, it should be normal news, for any football club or anyone with a job.

‘I was told (Thursday) that we didn't need to worry about wages this month.’

League One Reading have avoided a fresh round of sanctions by paying wages for the month of September

Reading, who were relegated from the Championship last season, currently sit 22nd in the League One table on five points. They have won three of their eight games to date and lost five.

Burton visit the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday for a 3pm kick-off.