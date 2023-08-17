Portsmouth are gearing up for their second home game of the week as they welcome Cheltenham Town to Fratton Park on Saturday.

Pompey won 1-0 against Exeter City in midweek, and are hoping to make it two wins from two in front of the Fratton faithful this weekend. John Mousinho has had to deal with the news of Tom Lowery's injury that will rule him out for some time, whilst also trying to plan his next steps in the transfer window.

League One is a competitive division, and there's some teams that Portsmouth would consider rivals that have been busy making moves this week, whilst others are emerging as dark horses. With that in mind, here's the latest stories involving Portsmouth and their rivals.

Transfer recruitment talks

John Mousnho admits he will have a meeting with the recruitment team at Portsmouth about whether they will replace Tom Lowery following his injury. He will discuss with Richards Hughes his options as Lowery undergoes surgery for a knee meniscus tear sustained against Bristol Rovers on the opening day of the season.

Bolton star ‘loves being here’ amid Stoke and Watford talk

Promotion rival Bolton Wanderers look set to keep hold of one of their key players Dion Charles, having held discussions with the player. The 27-year-old has got two goals in three games this season and there has been transfer talk linking him with moves to Stoke City and Watford, but Ian Evatt has dismissed the rumours and says he is happy at the club.

“I don’t get any sense from Dion that he wishes to leave this football club,” Evatt said to The Bolton News. “He loves being here and his relationship with the club and the fans is excellent.”

“Obviously players and managers are always linked at this time of year, especially when they are doing well. I wouldn’t be surprised to see our players linked or perhaps bid for, but we’ll always make the best decision for Bolton Wanderers. Right now, there is nothing to speak of.”

Carlisle investment talks ‘not a rumour’

Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson has confirmed that there could be investment into the club. American businessman Tom Piatak has emerged as a potential investor according to Cumbrian based paper The News & Star.

“What I’ve established is it’s not just a rumour. There [are] talks going on,” Simpson said.

“I hope that it’s successful talks because I think it could be good for the football club. But I’m sure the club will keep everybody posted.

“At the moment I’m not in a position to say anything else. But I think it’s really exciting. It’s a good thing for the football club.

“Let’s hope it’s all positive as we move forward.