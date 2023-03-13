The St Mary’s outfit said they were ‘disgusted and disappointed’ with offensive replies that appeared on the right-back’s Instagram account.

They report that they have forwarded their concerns to Hampshire Police. The Premier League side have also expressed frustration with the ‘lack of meaningful action’ social media companies have taken to combat such instances.

One of the posts directed at former Spurs youngster Walker-Peters followed a reference to United substitute Alejandro Garnacho.

The closing stages of the contest at Old Trafford saw Garnacho writhe in pain after a Walker-Peters challenge on him in the box.

A statement released by Southampton FC on Monday morning read: ‘In February 2021 the club made a statement about one of our young players receiving abhorrent racial abuse following a match against Manchester United.

‘More than two years on, we find ourselves in the exact same position: disgusted and disappointed in the behaviour of those online who lower themselves to abusing players for the colour of their skin.

‘What is equally frustrating is the lack of meaningful action in those two years from the social media platforms who allow such hatred to breed and fester.

Southampton's Kyle-Walker-Peters battles for the ball with Manchester United substitute Alejandro Garnacho during Sunday's Premier League game at Old Trafford Picture: Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

‘As we have said before, Southampton Football Club fights every day to remove such people from our sport and our community in order to protect our players, our staff, Southampton fans and those football supporters around the world who recognise and celebrate the diversity that makes football special.

‘We have forwarded the messages concerned to Hampshire Police in keeping with our normal processes when dealing with these cases.

‘We have also reported these posts to the social media platforms involved.