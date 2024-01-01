Blues remain two points clear at top of League One after opening 2024 with victory

Pompey players celebrate after Colby Bishop nets with a first-half backheel. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Pompey served up a timely reminder of their title credentials, while Colby Bishop also roared back to form.

Nerves had become a little frayed, certainly among supporters, following a disappointing Christmas haul of two points from a possible nine.

Nonetheless, John Mousinho’s men demonstrated their undoubted quality with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over promotion rivals Stevenage.

It was a triumph underpinned by very different performances from the Blues in each half against a tough Borough side who had Nathan Thompson sent off in stoppage time.

Pompey produced some wonderful football in the first half as Paddy Lane and the impressive Bishop put them 2-1 up heading into the interval.

Following a system switch and the introduction of Nathan Thompson, the second period was very much a grind, digging in deep and battling to retain their lead against Steve Evans’ men.

Yet Mousinho’s men admirably stood firm as they claimed a first victory in four matches - much to the delight of a 18,891 crowd.

It leaves the Blues two points clear at the top of League One, yet a winning start to 2024 also reaffirmed that this indeed can be a promotion side.

Mousinho made two changes in search of rediscovering Pompey’s winning touch, with Terry Devlin and Gavin Whyte both making way.

They were replaced by Joe Morrell and Abu Kamara, who had previously been dropped to the bench for the disappointing goalless draw at Exeter.

Elsewhere, Kusini Yengi is absent after linking up with Australia for the Asian Cup, potentially ruling him out of Blues duty for at least four fixtures.

While Stevenage had a familiar feel to their squad, naming former Pompey pair Louis Thompson and Dan Butler in their starting XI.

In addition, Nathan Thompson and Ben Thompson were on the bench, although Harvey White, once on loan at Fratton Park from Spurs, failed to make the squad.

Alex Robertson was presented with a glorious opportunity to break the deadlock on seven minutes following clever work from Colby Bishop.

Joe Rafferty drilled the ball into the feet of the striker inside the box and his first-time flick presented Robertson with a headed chance with just the keeper to beat, but Taye Ashby-Hammond tipped it over the bar.

Pompey took the lead on 12 minutes after a move started and finished by Lane.

The winger nipped in to win the ball outside the box and fed Bishop, whose return pass was intercepted by Robertson, who then fed Lane to his left.

The Irishman proceeded to produce a first-time left-footed shot into the far bottom corner of the net and it was 1-0 to the Blues.

Kamara should really have increased the hosts’ lead on 17 minutes when Bishop hooked a ball over the top of Stevenage’s defence to put the winger clean through.

The Norwich loanee had the pace on Butler and looked in control of the situation, but ended up dragging a shot well wide of the far post with just the keeper to beat.

Moments later, at the other end, Will Norris produced an excellent flying save to push Jordan Robert’s right-footed shot over the bar and preserve the Blues’ lead.

Yet it was 1-1 on 26 minutes when Jamie Reid’s cross from the right was met with a powerful diving header from Thompson which gave Norris no chance.

However, just seven minutes later, the Blues regained their lead through a touch of class from Bishop.

Lane delivered a low left-footed cross from the left and Pompey’s leading scorer, with back to goal, conjured up an instinctive backheel to steer the ball into the net and make it 2-1.

Bishop celebrated by cupping both his ears, no doubt in response to criticism the striker recently received from some supporters during the team’s tricky spell.

Stevenage made three substitutions at the break, among them Ben Thompson and Nathan Thompson, as the visitors attempted to find a way back.

Kamara had another one-on-one on 61 minutes after Ashby-Hammond slipped as he took a goal kick, shanking the ball to the midfielder.

Like the first half, he charged forward with just the keeper to beat, and even declined to go down under a clumsy challenge, but again the chance went begging.

On 76 minutes, the visitors had appeals for a penalty waved away when a shot appeared to strike Shaughnessy on the hand, but a corner was instead given.

During six minutes of time added-on, Nathan Thompson, who was already on a booking, was deservedly shown a straight red card for a flying high kick on Saydee.

He was soon followed by assistant manager Paul Raynor, who had been booked after the half-time whistle.