Portsmouth rue disallowed goal as John Mousinho suffers first loss at Peterborough United

Reeco Hackett’s 76th-minute effort was ruled out to deny John Mousino’s a share of the spoils at London Road.

Mousinho’s side were second best for long periods and lucky not to be further than two goals behind from Jonson Clarke-Harris’ first-half double.

But the Blues rallied late on with Hackett denied his goal before Nathan Thompspn turned the ball into his own net with three minutes.

John Mousinho at Peterborough today

It was a nervy six minutes of stoppage time for the home side as Pompey pushed for a leveller, but Darren Ferguson’s men managed to hold on for the win

The first opening came the way of Mousinho’s men, but Ryley Towler couldn’t take a big chance in the 12th minute as a long throw from Marlon Pack cannoned off the defender and rolled agonisingly wide.

Pompey paid for wretched marking six minutes later with Clarke-Harris left unattended to tap in Kwame Poku’s ball in.

Colby Bishop couldn’t connect with Zak Swanson’s tantalising cross in the 32nd minute.

Jonson Clarke-Harris scores Peterborough's second from the spot today.

Pompey paid for Swanson’s lunge on Ephron Mason-Clark just before the break with Clarke-Harris dispatching the spot-kick to Matt Macey’s right.

Peterborough had two quickfire chances to settle it after the restart, as first Macey excellently saved Joe Ward’s low drive.

Then Jack Taylor headed wide from close range with the Blues reeling.

Frankie Kent failed to fire home eight yards out before Pompey finally mustered a shot on target, but Will Norris gathered Dane Scarlett’s drive from the edge of the box.

Ryan Tunnicliffe’s effort was then deflected wide for a corner as the Blues finally gathered some impetus.

Towler produced a fine block to deny Harrison Burrows’ goalbound drive with 15 minutes left.

Pompey looked to be back in it with 14 minutes left, but ref Bobby Madley controversially ruled out Hackett’s low drive - apparently for offside.

They were with three minutes left as Hackett’s cross was turned into his own net by Nathan Thompson.

Pompey pushed for the levelller but there was no way through across six minutes’ stoppage time.

