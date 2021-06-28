In total, there are 10 unattached players under Danny Cowley’s careful watch – eight outfielders and two goalkeepers.

They’ve joined the 13 Blues troops under contract at the club's Hilsea base – including summer signings Clark Robinson, Shaun Williams and Lian Vincent.

However, there is no Ryan Tunnicliffe – who signed from Luton on Saturday – and he will not link up with new team-mates until Wedensday.

Pompey during the first day of pre-season.

The midfielder’s absence is because he getting married today.

Meanwhile, Ronan Curtis is not present as he’s been given an extended break after reporting for Republic of Ireland duty at the end of last season.