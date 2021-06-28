Portsmouth running rule over 10 triallists on opening day of pre-season - but new-boy Ryan Tunnicliffe absent
Pompey are today running the rule over a large number of triallists on the opening day of pre-season
In total, there are 10 unattached players under Danny Cowley’s careful watch – eight outfielders and two goalkeepers.
They’ve joined the 13 Blues troops under contract at the club's Hilsea base – including summer signings Clark Robinson, Shaun Williams and Lian Vincent.
However, there is no Ryan Tunnicliffe – who signed from Luton on Saturday – and he will not link up with new team-mates until Wedensday.
The midfielder’s absence is because he getting married today.
Meanwhile, Ronan Curtis is not present as he’s been given an extended break after reporting for Republic of Ireland duty at the end of last season.
Michael Jacobs has been training on his own as he continues his rehab for a knee injury.