Portsmouth running rule over former Chelsea prospect after Sheffield Wednesday stay as Coventry City defender departs

Brandon Mason has left Pompey (Pic: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

But Brandon Mason has left Fratton Park and returned to Coventry City

Masampu was given a nine-minute runout at Luton today as the Blues picked up a 1-1 draw.

The 21-year-old, who was mistakenly identified as Mason at Kenilworth Road, was taken to Stamford Bridge in 2017 after impressing with non-league outfit Metropolitan Police.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He left the Premier League outfit two years later, and was most recently operating at non-league level with Dulwich Hamlet last November.

Masampu has spent time on trial with Sheffield Wednesday this summer and featured in a number of the Owls’ warm-up games, before Darren Moore opted against offering the left-back a deal.

Cowley has chosen not to pursue a move for Mason, after the 23-year-old linked up with Pompey this week.

The former Watford man featured in the 3-3 draw against Bristol City on Tuesday, with either a loan or permanent deal available to the Blues.

It’s not a move Cowley is looking to advance, however, with Mason returning to the Sky Blues.

The Pompey boss remains in the market for a left-back to offer competition for Lee Brown next term.

Liam Vincent was the first signing of the summer and operates in that position, but the 18-year-old arrival from Bromley is seen as one for the future.