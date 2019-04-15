Have your say

Pompey have tied up the future of Ben Close.

The central midfielder today signed a new contract to keep him at Fratton Park until the summer of 2021.

It’s rich reward for the 22-year-old, who has established himself as a first-team regular during the past two seasons.

Close’s previous deal expired in the summer of 2020, but Kenny Jackett moved to extend the Southsea youngster’s presence.

He made his debut under Andy Awford in September 2014, appearing off the bench in a Johnstone’s Paint Trophy match at Yeovil.

Since then, the Blues supporter has totalled 111 appearances and netted eight times.

Close made 45 appearances last season, Jackett’s maiden Fratton Park campaign having replaced Paul Cook.

He retained his place for much of the opening months of the current season, before dislodged by impressive loanee Ben Thompson.

However, since his rival’s return to Milwall, Close has reclaimed his spot and scored five times since February.

And he continues to be a Pompey first-team fixture.