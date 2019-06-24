Have your say

Pompey’s Carabao Cup clash with Birmingham is to be televised.

Sky have opted to broadcast the first-round encounter, bringing the fixture forward a week in the process.

The Fratton Park game will now take place on Tuesday, August 6 (7.45pm).

In contrast, other Carabao Cup matches will take place the week commencing Monday, August 12.

The Birmingham clash represents Pompey’s first Fratton Park game of the season.

Their League One opener kicks off at Shrewsbury on Saturday, August 3.

Pompey had requested for the curtain raiser to be staged away from Fratton Park, to ensure work on the pitch and stadium can be completed.

Regardless, Sky’s intervention now means effectively they have succeeded in obtaining three-additional days.