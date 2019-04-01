Portsmouth’s dramatic Checkatrade Trophy win is ‘so good for the city’, according to fans left behind 

POMPEY’S triumph in the Checkatrade Trophy is ‘so good for the city’ according to the supporters who were left behind at home.

The Blue lifted the cup after beating Sunderland 5-4 on penalties, coming from a goal down to secure their second successful trip to the new Wembley Stadium in front of a sold out crowd.

Fans celebrate at The Green Post in Portsmouth after Pompey beat Sunderland in the Checkatrade Trophy at Wembley. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (310319-1)

Those who were not lucky enough to get tickets to Wembley and were left behind in the city still got to take part in the scenes of jubilation.

At the Fat Fox in Victoria Road South, Southsea, fans leapt from their seats, grabbed the closest people and jumped for joy as the mood switched from frustration to ecstasy and back throughout a rollercoaster afternoon.

Richard Williams, 47, a Portsmouth native who now lives in Liverpool had travelled back to his hometown for Mother’s Day but made sure to find time to watch the match.

READ MORE: Portsmouth seal penalty shootout win over Sunderland in Checkatrade Trophy final

Speaking before the game he said: ‘It was my birthday on Thursday so I’m hoping for a win as a late birthday present.’

The sense of optimism was palpable as the game began and the fans in the Fat Fox clapped every strong challenge and roared on the players.

However the mood at the pub soon drifted as Sunderland dominated the first half, taking the lead through an Aiden McGeady free-kick.

Speaking at half-time, Richard Bailey, from Portsmouth, who had failed to get tickets for Wembley, said: ‘We’ve defended too deep. Not good.

‘It’s a bit disappointing that they sat back. I expected goals.’

READ MORE: ‘We really showed our class… God I love this club’ – Portsmouth fans react to Checkatrade Trophy final win against Sunderland

However after the roller-coaster ride of the second half, extra-time and penalties it all changed.

The pub started to fill up more and by the time Oli Hawkins slotted home the final penalty to seal the victory for Pompey, it would not be a surprise if the screams of joy at the Fat Fox could be heard all the way from Wembley.

Perry Northeast, 32, former Pompey Ladies boss, was also in the Fat Fox watching the match and believes the result is ‘so good for the city’.

He said: ‘It’s really good, just so good for the city. When it goes to penalties there’s always a bit of doubt. I was really impressed with the penalty takers.’

After the match, Mr Bailey said: ‘I think they did really well. They went more attacking. They had people to pass to up front.

‘I know it’s only a little cup but with the new owners they must be very pleased.’