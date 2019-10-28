Have your say

Jim Bentley has relinquished his crown as the longest-serving manager in England’s top four divisions.

And the Morecambe boss’ resignation ensures Pompey’s Kenny Jackett now stands at 23 on the Premier League and Football League list.

Bentley had been at the Globe Arena since May 2011, yet today quit League Two’s bottom club to take charge of National League side AFC Fylde.

That leaves Wycombe’s Gareth Ainsworth as the longest-serving manager, following his September 2012 appointment.

Premier League trio, Eddie Howe (Bournemouth), Sean Dyche (Burnley) and Mauricio Pochettino (Spurs), complete the top four positions.

While fifth is Accrington’s John Coleman, who are presently 18th in League One and are scheduled to host Pompey on December 14.

Kenny Jackett is now the 23rd longest-serving manager in the Premier League and Football League. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

Jackett has been at Fratton Park since June 2, 2017 – two years, four months and 27 days.

That is 32 days longer than Alex Neil at Preston, who occupies 24th place on the list.

The two managers closest above Jackett are Nuno Espirito Santo (Wolves) and Paul Cook (Wigan), who were appointed two days before his Blues arrival.

In terms of League One, he is the sixth longest-serving, with Coleman and Nigel Clough (Burton) leading the way.

Jackett has so far overseen 134 Pompey matches, triumphing in 66 and losing 39, with an impressive win ratio of 49.25.