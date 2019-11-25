Have your say

Ronan Curtis has been named in the EFL Team of the Week.

The Pompey winger’s double at Rochdale on Saturday was recognised as one of the stand-out performances in the Football League over the weekend.

Curtis struck either side of half-time as the Blues ran out 3-0 at Spotland. Ryan Williams also bagged his maiden goal for the club late on.

The Republic of Ireland international took his tally to four goals in five games against the Dale.

And in the Team of the Week, Curtis is joined by players such as Leeds’ Ben White, Hull forward Jarrod Bowen, Stoke’s James McClean and Fulham striker Aboubakar Kamara.

Curtis is expected to retain his starting spot when Rotherham visit Fratton Park tomorrow night.