The Blues have this evening made the decision in the aftermath of the dismal New Year’s Day defeat to Charlton which extended their disappointing League One run to one win in 14 matches.

Cowley had been at Fratton Park’s helm since March 2021 after replacing Kenny Jackett, initially on an interim basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the former Lincoln boss, a final-day defeat to Accrington saw Pompey drop out of the play-off positions in 2020-21 to finish eighth.

Danny Cowley has been dismissed as Pompey head coach following a poor run of league results since September. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Last season they ended in 10th, a frustrating 10 points adrift of the play-off positions.

He leaves with the Blues presently 12th in League One, following one league win in the last three-and-a-half months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

During that period, Pompey have progressed to the third round of the FA Cup, in which they face Spurs next weekend, while are also in the quarter-finals of the Papa John’s Trophy.

However, league success remains the priority and, following six points from their last nine matches, the Blues are presently seven points adrift of the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad