Pompey have scrapped ticket ballots in favour of introducing a loyalty points system.

The forthcoming campaign will see supporters awarded one point on each occasion they buy a ticket for an away match or a Fratton Park cup fixture.

In turn, those points will be used to obtain tickets for away games where demand is expected to exceed supply.

Previously, ballots were used to resolve such issues, with the trips to AFC Wimbledon, in particular, proving in regular need of ticket allocation.

However, following consultation with the Tony Goodall Fans’ Conference, Pompey have now altered their system.

The scheme, which applies only to home season-ticket holders, will be in place for the approaching 2019-20 campaign.

Although fans can still guarantee an away ticket for every League One match through purchase of the newly-introduced away season ticket.

The Fratton faithful are being advised that loyalty points are awarded per game rather than per number of tickets bought.

In addition, points will only be allocated for tickets purchased directly from the club, while points are not accrued for friendly fixtures.

Last season, ballots were used to distribute tickets for FA Cup matches at Maidenhead and QPR.

In terms of league fixtures, that system was also used in ticket allocation for trips to Plymouth Argyle (February 2019) and AFC Wimbledon (October 2018).

Pompey will announce in advance of a fixture if the loyalty points system is going to be used.