Di'Shon Bernard is handed his third Pompey start after being recalled by John Mousinho for the trip to MK Dons. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The Manchester United defender has endured a frustrating time since his January arrival, featuring just four times despite being largely available.

However, he returns to the starting XI this afternoon for the first time since February 11, when the Blues lost 3-1 at Plymouth, replacing Clark Robertson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also coming back is Marlon Pack, following his appearance from the bench against Forest Green, and he resumes the captaincy.

Pack takes the spot of Ryan Tunnicliffe, who drops to the bench alongside Robertson.

Mousinho’s substitutes include the returns of Josh Oluwayemi following illness, Reeco Hackett back from injury, while Joe Pigott is available after a three-match ban.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Missing out are Jay Mingi, Toby Steward, Ryley Towler and Denver Hume as the Blues’ injury list begins to clear and players come back.

Pompey: Macey, Rafferty, Bernard, Raggett, Ogilvie, Morrell, Pack, Lowery, Dale, Bishop, Jacobs.