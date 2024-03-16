Portsmouth selection surprises as boss makes three changes for huge Peterborough clash
Kusini Yengi makes way as John Mousinho initiates three changes for Pompey’s crucial trip to Peterborough.
The striker, who netted twice against Burton in midweek, is replaced by Colby Bishop against the in-form Posh.
Meanwhile, Zak Swanson is handed his first start since December, coming in for Joe Rafferty, following a late appearance off the bench in the Burton match.
Finally, Paddy Lane isn’t included in the squad, presumably through illness or injury, with Jack Sparkes returning from his ankle problem.
At this stage, it isn’t clear whether John Mousinho is retaining his back three, with Swanson conceivably capable of playing in there alongside Sean Raggett and Conor Shaughnessy.
Callum Lang’s injury once more keeps him out, with Gavin Whyte again on the bench, joined by Yengi and Rafferty.
Pompey: Norris, Swanson, Raggett, Shaughnessy, Sparkes, Pack, Moxon, Kamara, Peart-Harris, Saydee, Bishop.
Subs: Macey, Rafferty, Towler, Evans, Martin, Whyte, Yengi.
