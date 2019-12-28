Have your say

Pompey have targeted a date for Jack Whatmough to return to the first-team fray.

Kenny Jackett feels the defender can aim to make his senior comeback in the EFL Trophy trip to Walsall on January 7.

That would mark an end to 11 months of injury pain for Whatmough, as he’s once again shown his strength of character to recover from his latest knee setback.

Jackett explained the 23-year-old missed training as a precautionary measure at the end of last week, with some swelling around the injured knee.

But, after taking part in a specially-arranged game at the club’s Roko training base, the Pompey boss has no further plans to set up further warm-up matches for the Gosport talent.

Insteady, Jackett sees no reason why competitive action shouldn’t now be on the horizon for Whatmough.

Jack Whatmough was in fine spirits ahead of the Wycombe clash. Picture: Graham Hunt

And he feels that come at the Bescot Stadium in just 10 days’ time.

Speaking ahead of the Wycombe game, Jackett said: ‘There’s no plans at the moment (to arrange a game for Whatmough).

‘He didn’t train at the end of last week because there was a little bit of swelling on his knee.

‘But there’s no more plans (for a game) really.

‘I think now he’ll be selected at the right time and we’ll see where we go with form and injuries really.

‘Hopefully he’ll be okay to settle down and start training again.

‘There’s been that bit of swelling, just probably a build-up from over a few weeks.

‘Maybe he’ll have his eye on the Walsall game. That’s what it looks like at the moment. We’ll see how he goes.’