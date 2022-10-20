Portsmouth set for cash windfall as FA Cup clash with Hereford is broadcast live

And that means the Blues could land a £90,000 cash boost for progressing to the second round of the famous, old competition.

Pompey’s trip to Edgar Street to take on the National League North outfit is set to be shown on BBC Two at 7.30pm on Friday, November 4.

That has resulted in a payment of £50,000 for the game being broadcast live at this stage.

Danny Cowley’s men will also land a £41,000 windfall for progressing to the second round, if they beat Josh Gowling’s team.

That could prove to a decent financial shot in the arm for Pompey ahead of the January transfer window.