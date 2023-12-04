Portsmouth set phenomenal new club record and English high

Pompey have set a new club record and a benchmark for away form unsurpassed in the Premier League and EFL.

It’s been a season of new landmarks amid Pompey’s outstanding form.

And now yet another outstanding benchmark has been set by John Mousinho’s men in a campaign of highs.

The record 27-game unbeaten league sequence may have come to a close against Blackpool on the Blues’ last home outing.

But Mousinho’s men are now 15 league games unbeaten away from PO4, after the back-to-back successes over Burton Albion and Northampton last week.

That is a run unsurpassed in the club’s 125-year history, as they celebrate their significant anniversary this season.

The unbeaten run stretches across last season and this term, with the 3-1 reverse at Barnsley in March the last time defeat was tasted away from Fratton Park.

The away run comprises eight wins and seven draws with maximums arriving against Accrington and Bristol Rovers last season, along with draws against MK Dons, Shrewsbury, Oxford and Derby.

This season, the 4-0 away victory at Leyton Orient continued the sequence with victories at Barnsley, Wigan, Reading, Burton Albion and Saturday’s 3-0 romp at Northampton. Draws have arrived against Stevenage, Derby and Cambridge.

It’s not just club records being set by Mousinho’s road warriors, with their unbeaten away run far and away the most impressive in English football’s top four divisions.

The 15-game run is 10 clear of their nearest rivals in the shape of fellow promotion contenders Bolton and Southampton, who are five games unbeaten away from their own patch. Next up are Barrow and Leyton Orient who are both four league games unbeaten on the road.

