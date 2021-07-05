Former Doncaster midfielder Madger Gomes is set for a Pompey trial. Picture: Ed Sykes/AHPIX LTD

It is understood the central midfielder has been given the green light by Danny Cowley to link-up with the Blues for pre-season training.

Gomes has spent the last two years with Doncaster Rovers, making 55 appearances and scoring four times.

However, almost half of those outings have come off the bench, with the Spaniard struggling to break into the starting XI on a regular basis.

The 24-year-old netted four times in his opening five matches last season, yet started just 14 times in all competitions in that 2020-21 campaign.

Gomes, who is a former Spain under-18 international, started his career at Villarreal and Liverpool, while later made two appearances for Leeds

He was sold to French club Sochaux in June 2018 for an undisclosed fee, before switching to Croatian side NK Istra 1961.

Gomes was then snapped up by Doncaster in June 2019 on a two-year deal – but was released this summer, leaving him searching for a new club.

Certainly there will be the opportunity to impress at Pompey as Cowley continues to run the rule over triallists.

A total of 10 were present for the return to pre-season training on Monday last week, of which two were goalkeepers.

Those numbers are expected to reduce as the Blues head towards Saturday’s opening friendly at the Hawks.

Cowley presently has 16 contracted players, although Ellis Harrison and Michael Jacobs are still feeling their way back to fitness following injury.

That also includes two goalkeepers, following the loan signing of Gavin Bazunu to challenge Alex Bass for a spot.

Pompey next week head to St George’s Park for a week-long stay which will consist of a friendly against Crystal Palace.

It is highly unlikely too many triallists will be present by that stage, with accommodation costs to consider.

