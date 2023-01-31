The right-sided central defender is to move to Fratton Park for the remainder of the season on a loan deal.

John Mousinho had put recruiting another centre-half at the top of his wish list following his appointment as head coach.

Now he will get his wish, with Bernard challenging Sean Raggett, Ryley Towler and Clark Robertson for a first-team spot in the role.

Manchester United's Di'Shon Bernard is heading to Pompey on loan until the season's end. Picture: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Aged 22, he has featured for Manchester United’s first-team on one occasion, starting against Astana in the Europa League in November 2019.

Yet Pompey will represent the third loan spell of his career, following stints at Hull and Salford.

Bernard made 28 appearances for Hull last season, including 24 Championship starts, as they finished 19th, comfortably above the relegation zone.

In 2020-21, he spent the campaign on loan at Salford in League Two, featuring 31 times, although was cup-tied for the March 2021 Papa Johns Trophy final against Pompey.

Raggett and Towler have been the centre-half pairing for all three of Mousinho’s matches as head coach so far.