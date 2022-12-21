Portsmouth show their class as stars of tomorrow make big impression in unusual fashion
Pompey’s youngsters showed their quality on and off the pitch in their Hampshire Senior Cup victory last night.
A young side made up almost entirely of academy talent delivered a 5-0 success against an Andover New Street side unbeaten this season in Division One of the Wessex League.
After an initial scare over the game going ahead due to floodlight issues, goals from Adam Payce (two), Jamie Howell, Koby Mottoh and Gabriel Kamavuako saw the Blues cruise to success at Foxcotte Park.
That ensured a place in the quarter-finals of the competition was secured, in a match overseen by under-18 assistant boss Sam Hudson.
After making their mark with a victory which could conceivably have been greater than a five-goal margin, Pompey then earned plaudits with a classy gesture in the wake of victory.
The players and staff ensured their dressing room was left spotlessly clean, before making their way back to Pompey late at night.
It’s an example of the kind of conscientious behaviour the academy want to see embedded in their scholars.
And it was conduct which wasn’t lost on their hosts, as Andover took to social media to praise their opponents after the game.
In a tweet showing how the dressing room was left, The Street said: ‘Despite a delayed kick-off and the game finishing late and having a long drive home, @PompeyAcademy still made sure the changing room was cleaned last night! Thank you! #touchofclass @Pompey.’
It may seem like a relatively small example of the conduct being impressed upon the academy group, but it’s still behaviour Pompey fans should be pleased to hear about when it comes to how the youngsters are representing their club.