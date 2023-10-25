News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Portsmouth sign Celtic star and Man City prospect as Football Manager predicts 2026 line up - gallery

We looked three years forward with Football Manager 2024 to see how the League One club have been getting on and what players they have signed.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 25th Oct 2023, 17:30 BST

Football Manager 2024 has been released live on Steam through early access and fans of the popular game are already sinking their teeth into the latest edition.

The series is now over 30-year old and an impressive worldwide database of clubs, players and staff gives gamers the opportunity to take charge of their beloved clubs and attempt to guide them to unprecedented successes. Just for fun, we simulated three years into the future with the new game to see how clubs across the EFL and the rest of the world had fared.

Here is how the Portsmouth starting XI looked in our simulation at the close of the 2026 summer transfer window:

Signed for £2.2m from Bradford City in the summer of 2024 after the club win promotion to the Championship and plays every league match of the next two campaigns

1. GK - Harry Lewis

Snapped up in January 2025 for £225k after being transfer listed by Celtic and the Scotland international manages 15 league appearances in the second half of the season with two assists

2. RB - Anthony Ralston

An ever-present in the Pompey defence throughout our sim and one of the club’s best performers in the promotion winning 23/24 campaign

3. LB - Connor Ogilvie

Club captain and a stalwart at the back with over 100 appearances for the club across our three simulated seasons

4. CB - Regan Poole

