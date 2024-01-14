Portsmouth signings are needed now, but why are the board being blamed?

Portsmouth fans have been making their feelings clear on social media after the weak Leyton Orient capitulation. Here's a selection of those views.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Let’s all calm down about Pompey. Yes, yesterday was bad. But we are still in the top 4, still with 19 games to go. Signings to be made this window. The season didn’t finish yesterday. Keep faith with the lads who got us top at Christmas. It’s not over. Back the boys @AlexFletcher20

Interesting response from the Cheltenham defeat yesterday. We need 4 players to come in and shake up this side. After the Blackpool defeat the response was fantastic, I honestly thought this group was different, but they seem absolutely spent. Just gutted really #pompey @LukeEllisPUP

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’ve resorted to desperate measures, I had the same wallpaper on my phone during the 27 game unbeaten run and changed it after the Blackpool game , well it’s back pray the wins return #pompey @scottpompey

Ahh remember when we were 26 games without a defeat. Comfortably clear of the autos. Life felt good. Pompey don’t half know how to put me in a mood. It’s been nearly a month now. Just sign players and be good again, is it that hard? @HarvMarksy

Absolutely baffled how we’ve gone from a 26 game unbeaten run, then 4 wins on the bounce to this. Whole team looks shot of confidence, ideas and identity. Can’t blame injuries to a handful when all 11 have gone to pot. Major signings with intent needed ASAP #pompey @pfcharry92

As a lifelong fan of #Pompey, over 50 yrs I can’t let today pass without a comment. It was pathetic as well as embarrassing.I know some won’t comment as they’re connected to the club so can’t/won’t but I will. It’s not good enough & please no more rubbish about 31st Jan!! Act now @Ksshaw61

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I still believe in this team but starting to panic a fair bit now, we really need to change things up on the pitch and get a few new faces in really soon, otherwise we'll continue to drift. As always win, lose or draw, Play Up Pompey. #Pompey @HazzaTWood96

Older Pompey fans absolutely revelling in it to make a weird (and wrong) point about the owners. How is it Eisner’s fault for the past month? @AR11_1898

I have to say I find it a bit weird that the Pompey owners are being blamed for recent poor results. Would think the absence of likes of Anjorin, Yengi, Robertson, and Poole may be having an impact? Not saying we’re not poor today but players and manager to blame surely. @BileysMullet