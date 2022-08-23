Portsmouth skipper makes first start of the season as Tottenham starlet comes in at Newport County - but ex-Sunderland and Luton Town pair miss out
Danny Cowley has rung the changes for the Carabao Cup clash at Newport County.
The Pompey boss brings in eight new faces following the 3-1 victory over Bristol Rovers on Saturday.
Among them is skipper Clark Robertson, who starts his first game of the season after being sidelined with a foot injury.
Zak Swanson, Haji Mnoga, Joe Pigott, Reeco Hackett Dane Scarlett, Jay Mingi and Tom Lowery are the others who come into the equation at Rodney Parade.
There’s no places in the squad, however, for Denver Hume and Joe Morrell, with both men earmarked for involvement in the second-round meeting.
But second-year academy scholars Adam Pace and Josh Dockerill are both given places on the bench in south Wales.
Pompey: Griffiths; Swanson, Mnoga, Robertson, Ogilvie; Hackett, Lowery, Mingi, Curtis; Scarlett, Pigott.
Subs: Oluwayemi, Freeman, Rafferty, Raggett, Payce, Dockerill, Pack, Jacobs, Dale.