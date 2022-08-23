Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pompey boss brings in eight new faces following the 3-1 victory over Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

Among them is skipper Clark Robertson, who starts his first game of the season after being sidelined with a foot injury.

Zak Swanson, Haji Mnoga, Joe Pigott, Reeco Hackett Dane Scarlett, Jay Mingi and Tom Lowery are the others who come into the equation at Rodney Parade.

There’s no places in the squad, however, for Denver Hume and Joe Morrell, with both men earmarked for involvement in the second-round meeting.

But second-year academy scholars Adam Pace and Josh Dockerill are both given places on the bench in south Wales.

Pompey: Griffiths; Swanson, Mnoga, Robertson, Ogilvie; Hackett, Lowery, Mingi, Curtis; Scarlett, Pigott.

Subs: Oluwayemi, Freeman, Rafferty, Raggett, Payce, Dockerill, Pack, Jacobs, Dale.