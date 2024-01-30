New signing Callum Lang is on Pompey's bench for the trip to Oxford United

Marlon Pack returns to bolster Pompey’s midfield for their clash at promotion rivals Oxford United.

However, newcomer Callum Lang must settle for a place on the bench following his arrival from Wigan on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pack is back from illness to replace Tom Lowery in the centre of midfield, reflecting the sole change to the side which won 1-0 at Port Vale on Saturday.

Lowery joins Lang on a bench which has no place for wingers Gavin Whyte and Anthony Scully.

The duo, who have barely featured in recent weeks, drop out of the 18-man squad having been unused substitutes at Vale Park

Pompey: Norris, Devlin, Raggett, Shaughnessy, Ogilvie, Pack, Morrell, Kamara, Peart-Harris, Lane, Bishop.