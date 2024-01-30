News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth skipper returns against Oxford- but no place in John Mousinho's side for Wigan transfer recruit

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 30th Jan 2024, 18:51 GMT
Updated 30th Jan 2024, 18:53 GMT
New signing Callum Lang is on Pompey's bench for the trip to Oxford UnitedNew signing Callum Lang is on Pompey's bench for the trip to Oxford United
Marlon Pack returns to bolster Pompey’s midfield for their clash at promotion rivals Oxford United.

However, newcomer Callum Lang must settle for a place on the bench following his arrival from Wigan on Monday.

Pack is back from illness to replace Tom Lowery in the centre of midfield, reflecting the sole change to the side which won 1-0 at Port Vale on Saturday.

Lowery joins Lang on a bench which has no place for wingers Gavin Whyte and Anthony Scully.

The duo, who have barely featured in recent weeks, drop out of the 18-man squad having been unused substitutes at Vale Park

Pompey: Norris, Devlin, Raggett, Shaughnessy, Ogilvie, Pack, Morrell, Kamara, Peart-Harris, Lane, Bishop.

Subs: Macey, Lang, Lowery, Saydee, Towler, Sparkes, Martin.

