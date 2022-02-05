The Welshman was shown a straight red card on 16 minutes after his foot connected with Oxford United’s Cameron Brannagan.

Referee Samuel Barrott dismissed him on the grounds of his foot being too high, thereby dangerous.

It left the Blues challenged with seeing out the remaining 74 minutes and 10 minutes of time added on with 10 men.

Sean Raggett leads the Pompey protests following Joe Morrell's 16th-minute sending off against Oxford United. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Danny Cowley’s men ultimately suffered heartbreak, with Matty Taylor’s stunning strike earning the hosts a 3-2 success in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

And skipper Raggett claimed even Oxford’s team-mates admitted Morrell did not justify a red card.

He told The News: ‘It’s frustrating, Joe was sent off, which was an incredibly harsh decision, then our backs were up against the wall for 75-80 minutes of the game.

‘Credit to the lads out there, they worked extremely hard but were beaten by two very good finishes.

‘The lad has put his head down, Joe is an honest guy, he has gone for the ball, it’s not like his foot was up around his ears.

‘I don’t think that’s a red card ever, to be honest.

‘Even a few of their players said to me that it was never a red card, so when the opposition players are saying that, it gives you a clear idea of what the decision should have been.’

In addition to Morrell’s sending off, referee Barrott issued 11 yellow cards.

Of those seven went to Pompey, with the remaining four brandished to Oxford in a match which certainly didn’t reflect the card tally.

Raggett added: ‘There were 11 bookings and maybe the ref lost control a little bit, I don’t know, but it wasn’t really that kind of game.

‘It was two good teams going at it and I don't think it was worthy of that many bookings in the match.’

