The new Fratton favourite was today handed his Socceroos debut in Melbourne in their World Cup qualifier against Bangladesh.

Kusini Yengi's hurtling emergence continued as he was today handed his international bow.

But the new Pompey favourite was denied his chance of immediately hitting the goal trail for Australia, as they opened their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Yengi was handed an eventful 18-minute cameo off the bench in the Socceroos’ 7-0 thrashing of Bangladesh in Melbourne.

The summer arrival from Western Sydney Wanderers went close to continuing his incredible run of making an impact when introduced to games, but saw a powerful 91st-minute effort blocked by the visitors.

That was after Graham Arnold’s side had the perfect chance to allow Yengi to get off the mark when they were awarded a penalty in the last minute of normal time.

Ipswich midfielder Massimo Luongo instead grabbed the ball, however, and saw his effort saved - the fourth spot-kick he’s missed at international level.

Yengi was earlier poised to nod home a cross which keeper Mitul Marma claimed. He then managed to deny Jamie Maclaren a hat-trick in the 79th minute when he blocked his own striker partner’s shot on the line.

Maclaren did claim the match ball with a simple finish six minutes from time, however, in a comfortable Australia qualifying opener.

Yengi is part of a wave of new players being handed the chance to stake a claim for their country as Arnold looks to the future.

The man who’s made a powerful impact in his short time at Fratton Park will now look for further minutes on the pitch when his side travel to Kuwait to take on Palestine next Tuesday.

