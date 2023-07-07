And he has confirmed phone calls from ‘varying levels’ have been received from interested parties.

Hume caught the eye with a strong display in Pompey’s 1-0 victory over Europa FC in their opening pre-season friendly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He appeared in the 37th minute following a calf injury to Anthony Scully, while retained his place in the second half as John Mousinho made widespread changes.

A total of 21 players were used in the fixture – yet Hume represented a surprise package with his impressive showing.

Although the attacking left-back is still expected to quit the Blues this summer.

Hughes told The News: ‘Denver is with us at the minute, I think he probably sees his future away from the football club and it's just waiting for the right opportunity to present itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He has trained well, there was never a debate about him coming away with us to Spain, we felt it was right to do so, and hopefully if something comes for him he will be fit and ready to go and attack it and do well somewhere else.

Pompey expect Denver Hume to leave during this summer's transfer window. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘I very much suspect Denver will leave this summer. He could well go and do well in different system, he suits playing as a left-wing back and I’m sure he will be fine anywhere he goes next.

‘He trained hard through the back end of last year when he didn’t play, he stepped into the firing line against Morecambe and did well and he feels he needs to be playing on a regular basis.

‘We are really lucky we have Connor Ogilvie, who is a very steady League One player, and we have been able to bring in Jack Sparkes as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Denver’s future probably lies away from the football club and, until that point, he will be content to train with the group and be part of it until we get an option that fits everyone.’

Hume has been among 26 players present at Pompey’s training camp in Spain and continued to train hard despite an inevitable parting of the ways.

Hughes insists interest has already been registered by admirers in a player purchased for £200,000 in January 2022.

Now into the final 12 months of his contract, the Blues are eager to cash in on the ex-Sunderland man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blues’ sporting director added: ‘There have been a few calls at varying levels, it’s just going to be the right thing.