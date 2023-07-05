And the sporting director wants another four new additions before calling time on their summer business.

The Blues have snapped up nine players in the opening three weeks of the window, with all present on their pre-season training camp in Spain.

However, Hughes insists he still wants a second-choice goalkeeper, a central defender, an attacking midfielder, and a winger.

And, coupled with the anticipated departure of Denver Hume, there remains plenty of transfer activity left at Fratton Park.

Hughes told The News: ‘We are really pleased with who we have bought and, because of the business we have done early doors, we’ve now got a real sense of clarity on what the next steps are, what the next profiles look like, and how we proceed forward with them.

‘We still have a couple of permanent options we’re working around and also some loan options, so we’re in a great spot.

‘Potentially it’s four more players. We know the types and we know what we are missing within the balance of the squad.

Conor Shaughnessy and Terry Devlin are among nine new faces at Pompey - but Rich Hughes wants more. Picture: Sarah Standing (290623-8883)

‘We are still shy of a centre-back and then we’d like a number eight or 10, another wide option and a number two goalkeeper.

‘As we have signed nine permanent players so far, we have the flexibility to attack the market how we want. Whereas in January we had five loans and potentially required a loan out for a loan in.

‘Now we feel we’re in a really good position to attack the market how we want to do it.’

In the meantime, Pompey will be ramping up efforts to identify loan destinations for a number of their promising youngsters to aid their development.

That includes Toby Steward, Josh Oluwayemi, Liam Vincent, Haji Mnoga, Harry Jewitt-White and Josh Dockerill.

Hughes added: ‘The next part of the recruitment process is finding loans for our young players and making sure they’re out playing football as well.