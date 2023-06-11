Sporting director Rich Hughes is challenged with identifying playing gems to transform Pompey into genuine promotion candidates.
It promises to be a pivotal summer of recruitment at Fratton Park, yet Hughes boasts an impressive CV from his time at Forest Green Rovers, overseeing the signing of a number of quality performers.
Having previously been head of recruitment at Rovers, he became director of football in October 2019 – where he remained until October 2023 before joining the Blues.
Here are his top-five recruits at Forest Green in that period, in no particular order, with four of which going on to represent Championship clubs, reflecting his good eye for a player...
1. Nicky Cadden
Forest Green raided Greenock Morton to snap up Cadden on a free transfer in July 2019.
Previously at Airdieonians, Livingston and Ayr, his Scottish Championship displays brought him to Hughes’ attention following 10 goals in 30 matches.
That ensured the left winger came to League Two, with Cadden a fixture in Rovers’ team over the next two seasons, making 87 appearances and scoring 10 times.
In July 2022, he joined newly-relegated Barnsley on a free transfer, and, like Liam Kitching, featured in their League One play-off final defeat to Sheffield Wednesday last month.
His maiden Oakwell campaign would see the Scot total 43 appearances and net six times, playing primarily as a left wing-back.
Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images Photo: Pete Norton
2. Ebou Adams
The midfielder started out in non-league, won a move to Norwich, and then ended up back in non-league once more after joining Ebbsfleet in the summer of 2018.
However, Hughes spotted something in Adams at the National League club and, within 12 months, he was handed another Football League opportunity, this time with Forest Green.
Arriving in June 2019, he made 121 appearances and scored 10 goals over the next three seasons, playing his part in Rovers’ League Two promotion in 2021-22 and making the PFA Team Of The Year.
However, last summer he made the switch to Cardiff on a free transfer after three seasons with Rovers, catapulting him into the Championship.
Although the 27-year-old has endured a wretched campaign with injury and has still to make his first-team debut for the Bluebirds, who successfully fought off relegation.
Picture: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Photo: Justin Setterfield
3. Kane Wilson
Wilson arrived at Forest Green Rovers off the back of 17 appearances during a season-long loan at Tranmere.
He left two years later - in June 2022 - for Bristol City and clutching the League Two Player Of The Season honour.
The right wing-back was released by West Brom in the summer of 2020, following loans at Tranmere, Exeter and Walsall.
Hughes recruited him for Forest Green, where he blossomed, making 79 appearances and scoring four times during two seasons.
With his contract up, the Championship Robins swooped last summer, albeit paying around £100,000 in compensation to secure Wilson’s services.
The 23-year-old has since suffered an injury-hampered time at Bristol City, spending much of last term sidelined, totalling seven appearances, and still awaiting a Championship start.
Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images Photo: Pete Norton
4. Liam Kitching
After two loan spells at Harrogate Town from Leeds, Forest Green Rovers bought Kitching for an undisclosed fee in July 2019.
The defender, who never featured for Leeds, continued to catch the eye following his Rovers switch and, within 18 months, was in the Championship.
Kitching had made 53 appearances before sold to Barnsley in January 2021 for a reported £600,000, where he has subsequently established himself as a first choice.
With 90 outings for the Tykes to date, the 23-year-old also started their League One play-off final defeat to Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley last month.
Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images Photo: Pete Norton