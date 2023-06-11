2 . Ebou Adams

The midfielder started out in non-league, won a move to Norwich, and then ended up back in non-league once more after joining Ebbsfleet in the summer of 2018. However, Hughes spotted something in Adams at the National League club and, within 12 months, he was handed another Football League opportunity, this time with Forest Green. Arriving in June 2019, he made 121 appearances and scored 10 goals over the next three seasons, playing his part in Rovers’ League Two promotion in 2021-22 and making the PFA Team Of The Year. However, last summer he made the switch to Cardiff on a free transfer after three seasons with Rovers, catapulting him into the Championship. Although the 27-year-old has endured a wretched campaign with injury and has still to make his first-team debut for the Bluebirds, who successfully fought off relegation. Picture: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Photo: Justin Setterfield