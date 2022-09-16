Portsmouth stand on the brink of record-equalling history as Plymouth Argyle arrive in clash of high-fliers

Victory against the fellow high-fliers at Fratton Park would see Danny Cowley’s men match the best Football League winning run in the club’s history.

A seventh successive League One maximum is up for grab in another stern test of the Blues’ credentials at a sellout Fratton Park.

If that was to be achieved it would match Pompey’s best run of wins since joining the Football League in 1920.

Slightly curiously, there has been four runs of seven wins since then which equates to the high-water mark in terms of consecutive league maximums.

The first was straddled across the end of the 1979-80 and 1980-81 campaigns, as Frank Burrows ended the memorable Division Four promotion season with successes and started with four wins the next term.

The 1982-83 season is another etched in the club annals, as Bobby Campbell guided Pompey to the Division Three crown.

Seven wins were secured in January and February of 1983, a run starting with success against Oxford and running to a 2-0 win at Bournemouth.

Pompey could equal a club record against Plymouth

The 3-2 win at Crystal Palace in 2002 was seminal to claiming never-to-be-forgotten 2002-03 Division One title glory.

The game, which saw Harry Redknapp switch to the wing-back system so central to the success when his side were 2-0 down, also sparked a run of seven successes culminating in a 4-1 thrashing of Wimbledon at Fratton Park.

The most recent seven-game league run arrived under Kenny Jackett in the 2018-19 campaign, with a Checkatrade Trophy victory over Sunderland in the middle for good measure.

Pompey’s record run in all competitions stands at nine and also arrived under Jackett in 2020.

Closing in on the landmark is another signifier of the team’s progress this season under Danny Cowley.

Pompey stalwart and football historian, Barry Harris, confirmed the figures and explained Cowley’s side would be joining some powerful predecessors if they were to gain a hard-fought win.

He said: ‘It’s a potential landmark for the team.

‘There’s been several runs of four, five and six league wins in the club’s history.

‘The sevens largely came from teams who went on to achieve things.