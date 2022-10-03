But the Blues have no intention of selling the 17-year-old – and plan to extend his loan at Bognor until the season’s end.

Pompey’s immense belief in the goalkeeper was reflected by securing him on a two-year-old contract in February, while still a first-year Academy scholar.

He largely served as a number two behind Alex Bass in pre-season, while in August linked-up with the Rocks on loan until January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the queue of admirers continues to lengthen for the highly-regarded youngster.

Cowley told The News: ‘Toby has done very, very well at Bognor – and since he has been there a Premier League and two Championship clubs have enquired about him again.

‘They wanted to take him permanently, but it is not our ambition to sell Toby.

‘My ambition for all my young players is to develop them, get them in, enjoy them, for at least 100 games, then sell them for a lot of money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Danny Cowley, Toby Steward has been attracting interest from Premier League and Championship clubs. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘All we are interested in is Toby playing games out on loan. I look at all the best young goalkeepers in the country, Josh Griffiths here, Gavin Bazunu, they have all benefited from getting out and having a really challenging game programme from a young age.

‘We have the same hopes for Toby, our aim is to get him 35 games this season and he’s nine games into it, which is good.’

Steward has made nine appearances for Isthmian Premier Division side Bognor this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nonetheless, Cowley – and the Rocks – are keen to extend the teenager’s loan.

Cowley added: ‘Bognor have another goalkeeper they don’t want to lose because they’re worried what might happen after January, with Toby on a window-to-window loan.

‘I had a chat with Robbie Blake last week and will probably look to extend his stay until the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘They don’t want to lose this other keeper, only to then have Toby go to a Conference South team in January.

‘I understand the situation, he’s only 17, Bognor’s a really good loan for him and he is doing really well.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Whether you're gazing out over the Mediterranean or spending this summer at home, take advantage of our 50% discount on an annual sports or regular digital subscription, from just £25!

Advertisement Hide Ad

We will be on the ball with all the latest Pompey news, match coverage, off-the-pitch features, and analysis from Fratton Park all year round.