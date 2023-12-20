Portsmouth will be eager to get back to League One action after suffering a heavy defeat against AFC Wimbledon in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night. Pompey are currently top of League One and seven points clear heading into this weekend's clash with Fleetwood Town.

John Mousinho's men are already on course for promotion, but they are well aware that there is still plenty to do before any confetti can be purchased. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Pompey and their League One rivals.

Rafferty admission

Pompey star Joe Rafferty admits he and his teammates were off their game against Wimbledon on Tuesday night. “We weren’t on it and sometimes that happens when you make a lot of changes, although we don’t want to use that as an excuse," he said after the game.

“In previous games, the lads who have played in this competition have done really well, but it was one of those nights. We gave away three soft goals and there was a mountain to climb after that. We just weren’t good enough. There were a lot of mistakes that happened all over the pitch, so you can’t single one person out for the result.

“I wasn’t too good and suspect that many of the lads would say exactly the same thing about their performance. Now it’s important that we regroup as a team and be ready to go again for the next game on Saturday. The league’s our only focus now and promotion has always been the goal, although it was a good chance to go all the way and give lads a chance to play.”

Reading owner fined

Reading owner Dai Yongge has been fined due to a breach of financial regulations that require him to deposit 125% of the club's monthly wage bill. Having already missed a number of staff payments, Yongge has been fined by the Independent Disciplinary Commission over misconduct.

