The promising midfielder was offered involvement in the Blues’ Papa John’s Trophy and Carabao Cup campaigns by Danny Cowley at the start of the season.

Instead the 18-year-old opted to head out on loan to Gosport, preferring the chance of more regular football.

It has subsequently been a learning curve for Jewitt-White.

He earned a red card early in his time at Privett Park, was then sidelined by a groin problem, and now the manager who signed him – Shaun Gale – has been sacked.

Regardless, the boyhood Pompey fan is convinced it was the right decision to sacrifice adding to his five Blues appearances.

He told The News: ‘I spoke to the manager (Cowley) at the start of the season, who told me the games I would potentially be involved in.

‘That was the Papa John’s Trophy and Carabao Cup, I wasn’t guaranteed to get minutes, but would be involved in the squad.

Harry Jewitt-White believes he made the right decision to seek loan football rather than fight for a Pompey spot in cup competitions. Picture: Rogan/Fever Pitch

‘I had the choice of staying for those – or going out on loan to play 7-8 matches during that time.

‘At the stage I am now, the main thing is just to get minutes under my belt, so I decided to join Gosport. The manager was really good with it and agreed.

‘As much as I really want to play for Pompey, if I’m not going to play then it would benefit me playing in men’s football, it made sense.

‘I'm enjoying my time at Gosport, the players are really good with me, and although we’ve had a bit of a bad run recently, everybody is pretty positive.

‘I’ve already learnt plenty, especially after my red card, and that’s exactly why I have come out on loan.

‘I was just silly. I got fouled, the player did me on the floor slyly, landing on me and then digging his foot into my leg as he stood up.

‘So I kicked out, he’s gone down rolling around, screaming, and I knew what was coming. It was one of those heat of the moment things – and I got a straight red.

‘He was older than me, experienced, and knew what he was doing. I was a bit shocked by the whole situation.

‘I’m here to learn, that’s what Danny and Nicky have told me too. It’s a physical league, I have to adapt and understand how certain things work.’

Jewitt-White last month returned to Fratton Park following the end of his initial Gosport loan spell, only to collect a groin injury in his first training session back.

A scan showed two small tears, sidelining him for three weeks – now the Wales under-19 international is back at Gosport featuring in their first-team.

He added: ‘I’ve learnt to move the ball quickly, while a lot’s in the air, so I must win second balls, judging where the ball is going to go.

‘While some players go out of their way to hurt you, especially if you have an altercation with them on the pitch, it’s not forgotten about until after the game.