And the out-of-contract teenager told of his dream of helping his hometown club back to the Premier League, after the best moment of his life.

Jewitt-White was handed his full league debut against Accrington on Saturday, with the 19-year-old giving a good account of himself in the 1-0 success.

The Hayling Island lad is one of 13 players out of contract this summer, although Pompey hold an option to extend that agreement by 12 months. Jewitt-White is positive about the prospect of staying put moving forward - and making himself part of a charge back to the big time.

He said: ‘I need to try to kick on from my full league debut. I just have to kick on and keep impressing the manager in training, because maybe there could be other opportunities to take.

‘There’s a club option on my contract. There’s no news on that at the moment, but I’d like to think it’s looking okay! I just want to play as many times for Pompey as I can moving forward and eventually become a regular starter - and take us back to the Premier League!’

Jewitt-White’s full league debut makes him the latest homegrown talent to make the grade, but the first to do so in recent seasons. That’s a mantle the former Oaklands School student is proud of, with the occasion on Saturday unsurpassed in his young existence.

He added: ‘It’s right up there, probably the best moment in my life. I’m a fan so it was class obviously being a Pompey boy, just class. I was a mascot here 10 years ago and then I’m walking a mascot out. I’m pinching myself about it, it’s just surreal.

Harry Jewitt-White.