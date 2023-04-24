News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth starlet’s plans for future as contract comes to close after ‘moment of lifetime’

Harry Jewitt-White is hopeful he can be part of a Pompey rise back to prominence.

By Jordan Cross
Published 24th Apr 2023, 16:00 BST- 2 min read

And the out-of-contract teenager told of his dream of helping his hometown club back to the Premier League, after the best moment of his life.

Jewitt-White was handed his full league debut against Accrington on Saturday, with the 19-year-old giving a good account of himself in the 1-0 success.

The Hayling Island lad is one of 13 players out of contract this summer, although Pompey hold an option to extend that agreement by 12 months. Jewitt-White is positive about the prospect of staying put moving forward - and making himself part of a charge back to the big time.

He said: ‘I need to try to kick on from my full league debut. I just have to kick on and keep impressing the manager in training, because maybe there could be other opportunities to take.

‘There’s a club option on my contract. There’s no news on that at the moment, but I’d like to think it’s looking okay! I just want to play as many times for Pompey as I can moving forward and eventually become a regular starter - and take us back to the Premier League!’

Jewitt-White’s full league debut makes him the latest homegrown talent to make the grade, but the first to do so in recent seasons. That’s a mantle the former Oaklands School student is proud of, with the occasion on Saturday unsurpassed in his young existence.

He added: ‘It’s right up there, probably the best moment in my life. I’m a fan so it was class obviously being a Pompey boy, just class. I was a mascot here 10 years ago and then I’m walking a mascot out. I’m pinching myself about it, it’s just surreal.

Harry Jewitt-White.Harry Jewitt-White.
Harry Jewitt-White.

‘The reception when I came off was great and I had a little song as well, they were telling me on the bench after. People cheering you off and clapping is just crazy, I was in the Fratton End watching this growing up! There was about seven or eight of my family here to see it, so it’s pretty special for me. It’s surreal to think that (he’s flying the flag for local talent), I’m just buzzing to take that chance.’

