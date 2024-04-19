Portsmouth stars named among League One's top 20 players alongside Derby County, Reading and Charlton men

The top 20 best players of the League One season have been named and a number of Portsmouth stars are included

By Will Jackson
Published 19th Apr 2024, 18:00 BST

Portsmouth are going up to the Championship as League One champions and their key men are starting to be recognised as the end of the season nears. Pompey saw three men named in EFL team of the season and they can expect to see plenty more plaudits come their way as they plot their promotion parade.

A handful of players have been included in the league’s top 20 performers by WhoScored.com, too, with the stat-based website rating players based on their overall performance across the campaign. Unsurprisingly, the likes of Harrison Burrows of Peterborough United and Derby County’s Eiran Cashin have been included, but several Portsmouth players have also made the cut. Check out who below.

WhoScored rating: 7.03

1. 20. James Husband (Blackpool)

WhoScored rating: 7.03

WhoScored rating: 7.03

2. 19. Jordan Rhodes (Blackpool)

WhoScored rating: 7.03

WhoScored rating: 7.03

3. 18. George Dobson (Charlton Athletic)

WhoScored rating: 7.03

WhoScored rating: 7.04

4. 17. Karamoko Dembele (Blackpool)

WhoScored rating: 7.04

