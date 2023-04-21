News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth stars Tom Lowery and Connor Ogilvie appearing at fan meet up in Gosport, when and where

Fans will be getting their autograph books ready as two Pompey stars will be appearing in Gosport.

By Freddie Webb
Published 21st Apr 2023, 09:07 BST- 1 min read

Midfielder Tom Lowery and defender Connor Ogilvie will be at the Utilita Energy Hub on the High Street next week. Supporters will be able to see them at the exclusive meet and greet next Tuesday (April 25).

James Heyes, head of group partnerships at Utilita, said: ‘It’s always an absolute pleasure to work with our partner club Portsmouth, and we can’t wait to welcome the players to our Energy Hub in Gosport. It’s a well-known fact that Pompey fans are, and always have been, terrific supporters of the club, so it’s an absolute pleasure to put on events like this.

Tom Lowery and Connor Ogilvie will both be at an autograph session in Gosport next Tuesday (April 25). Picture: Jason Brown.Tom Lowery and Connor Ogilvie will both be at an autograph session in Gosport next Tuesday (April 25). Picture: Jason Brown.
‘Everyone is welcome – come on in for a chat and an autograph. We’ll even stick the kettle on if you ask.’

The meet up is free to all visitors. Fans are encouraged to arrive as close to 3.30pm as possible to get autographs signed.

Mark Judges, Director of Sales at Portsmouth Football Club, said: ‘We are thrilled that our club partner, Utilita, is hosting this exclusive signing session with Connor and Tom.

‘It is great to see the players connecting with fans in the community, and we know Pompey supporters will be excited to engage with them. Events like these make our partnership with Utilita so unique, and we encourage all interested fans to attend and enjoy the event at Utilita’s Energy Hub in Gosport.’

The event is expected to run until 5pm.

