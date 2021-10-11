The Blues are looking for a swift appointment and have wasted no time in beginning their search by posting a job advertisement online.

The News revealed two weeks ago that the former Bournemouth manager had handed in his notice.

And in a statement released by O’Driscoll just hours later, he said he could no longer commit to the hours needed to transform the Pompey Academy after spending more than two years as its chief.

The subsequent job advertisement went online on Friday – and those interested have until 11am on Monday, October 18, to get their applications in.

A section of the job description reads: ‘The Head of Coaching will be responsible for the development, management and appraisal of the Academy coaching staff, their Development Action Plans and the club’s Coaching Competency Framework.

‘You will play a pivotal role in overseeing the delivery of an established club-wide coaching framework and collaborate with the Academy Manager and Phase Leads to support the creation of a high-performance environment.

‘You will be expected to support the evolution of this framework to ensure players are appropriately developed, challenged, and supported to maximise their potential.’

Sean O'Driscoll has handed in his notice to Pompey Picture: Habibur Rahman

According to the advert, the position pays between £32k-£35k, depending on previous experience, with the club looking to appoint a coach that holds a UEFA ‘A’ license with an FA Advanced Youth Award.

Pompey are also seeking highly experienced individuals who will help bring through the next group of stars that will follow in the footsteps of players such as Jed Wallace, Matt Richie, Haji Mnoga, and Connor Chaplin.

Among the job requirements are: an experience of coaching players aged 8-18 years as you will support coaching delivery; an effective communicator who comfortably establishes relationships with internal and external stakeholders; an extensive Coach Development Experience in an Academy, while being empathetic and willing to listen to the thoughts of others.

Due to the requirements and the commitment the role requires, it is also necessary that interested candidates live within an acceptable commutable distance to the training grounds.