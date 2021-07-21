The striker was linked with a move away from Fratton Park earlier this summer.

However, a potential departure was shelved after the Blues missed out on Jayden Stockley, who opted to join Charlton Athletic.

Harrison continues on the comeback trail from injury, having undergone knee surgery in March that ruled him out of the end of last season.

He featured for an hour in yesterday's 3-3 draw at Championship outfit Bristol City.

And despite Danny Cowley swooping for Norwich youngster Gassan Ahadme, who bagged a double against the Robins, Harrison is determined to be part of Pompey's plans.

The ex-Bristol Rovers forward told The News: ‘I haven't focused on anything else if I'm being honest.

Ellis Harrison. Picture: Joe Pepler

‘I'm contracted to Portsmouth and have just come back from injury. My main aim is to get fit and nothing else.

‘I've been looking at Portsmouth and looking at myself. I'm settled with my missus and the baby loves it down here.

‘I've got no intention of going. Hopefully, I have a lot better of a season this time around.’

Harrison arrived at Pompey from Ipswich Town for a fee of around £450,000 in the summer of 2019.

In total, he has made 70 appearances for the Blues, scoring 16 goals.