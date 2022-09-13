Portsmouth striker lays down goal ambition after summer Blackpool target continues impressive start

Colby Bishop celebrates his goal at Burton

The Blues striker bagged his sixth goal of the season in the 2-0 success at Burton Albion.

That continued Bishop’s impressive start since arriving from Accrington Stanley this season, as Danny Cowley’s men kept up their flying start to the campaign.

The win makes it six maximums and two draws from the first eight games for Pompey, as Ipswich Town keep them off top spot on goal difference.

Bishop’s deft 86th-minute finish ended a relative barren run of three games without a goal for the 25-year-old, after powering out of the blocks with five goals in as many games.

His six goals to date sees the front man leading the way at the top of the Blues goal chart.

Now Bishop, who has quickly established himself as a Pompey crowd favourite, has made it clear he’s looking for another run of finishes.

Bishop said: ‘When you go two or three games, it’s always nice to nick a goal.

‘So hopefully I can nick a couple in the next couple of games as well. That’s what I’m aiming for.

‘Owen Dale had an excellent game and he could see me pointing for where I wanted the ball.

‘He put it in there, I got across my man and I was able to steer it in.

‘Owen was electric and you know with players like that you’ll get chances. I’m glad I was able to take one.’

Pompey had to show patience before breaking down a Burton side who provided stoic opposition, despite their struggles so far this season.

They offered energy under new boss Dino Maamria and Bishop felt Cowley’s men had to show resilience before eventually breaking down the Brewers.

He added: ‘It’s a very tough place to come, especially when a team gets a new manager - they will always get that extra bit.

‘So to come away with two goals and a clean sheet is a great result.

‘I think we had to earn the right to build into the game and I think it maybe took a little bit longer than what we wanted.