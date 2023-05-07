Portsmouth striker’s belief over future after sweeping player-of-the-season board

The 24-goal front man swept the board when it came to the end-of-season honours - including being named The News/Sports Mail’s Pompey Player of the Season.

Bishop failed to add to his impressive goal total, but led the line as his side played some attractive football with the curtain coming down on the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £500,000 signing from Accrington felt the football produced from his team showed the way things are going under John Mousinho.

Colby Bishop.

And Bishop feels that bodes well for next season, when the demand will be to get out of League One at the seventh time of asking.

He said: ‘We’re nearly there. It’s going to take time, but you can see the quality that we’ve got.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The last two performances have been really good and I think we’ve come a long way since January.

‘We’re clicking and when we do click I think we’re going to be a really dangerous force.’

Bishop became the latest name to be etched on The News’ trophy in its 45th year, following in the footsteps of the likes of Alan Knight, Mark Hateley, David James and Peter Crouch.

It was a clean sweep for the 26-year-old as he added a string of fan awards to his list after picking 70 per cent of the votes in The News award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bishop was thankful for the support he received from Pompey fans.

He added: ‘It’s strange and maybe something which won’t happen a lot in your career.