Pompey are on the verge of a remarkable double success - and Blues fans also now have the chance to go for glory on the racecourse.

Former Fratton Park favourite Richie Reynolds is hoping three-year-old filly C’Mon Pompey will prove to be a flat-racing hit at the likes of Goodwood, Kempton and Ascot.

And he’s seeking fellow enthusiasts to buy shares in the syndicate which owns the highly-regarded horse.

Richie Reynolds, made 160 appearances and scored 28 times for Pompey from June 1971 until February 1976.

Reynolds founded Double-R-Racing in 2002, previously overseeing syndicates in Blues-themed horses Play Up Pompey, Fratt’n Park, Blue Army and Star Of Pompey.

Now shares in C’Mon Pompey are available for up to 10 per cent, with the option to pay whatever suits your financial circumstances.

Members will receive a number of owner benefits, including being able to attend the horse’s races at Goodwood, Brighton, Salisbury, Sandown Park, Kempton, Lingfield, Windsor, Ascot, Bath or Newbury.

Pompey, of course, can win promotion and the League One title at Bolton on Saturday, while Pompey Women are all but mathematically certain of promotion and the National League Southern Premier Division title.