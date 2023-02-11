Portsmouth suffer Home Park blow with in-form former Arsenal man ruled out of Plymouth trip
Pompey have suffered a blow with in-form Matt Macey missing from their side at Plymouth.
The former Pilgrims keeper is ruled out through illness, prompting a return to the side for Josh Oluwayemi.
It represents a second career Football League appearance for Oluwayemi, who made his league debut in last month’s 3-0 defeat at Bolton.
He’s the only change to the Blues side which drew 1-1 to Barnsley at the weekend, with teenager Toby Steward replacing him on the bench.
Tom Lowery, Jay Mingi, Ronan Curtis, Zak Swanson and Clark Robertson all remain on the sidelines following injury.
However, Joe Rafferty, who made his comeback in a midweek friendly against AFC Wimbledon, has travelled with the squad as 19th man.
Meanwhile, former Pompey player James Bolton is among Plymouth’s substitutes, having recently returned from long-term injury.
Pompey: Oluwayemi, Bernard, Raggett, Towler, Ogilvie, Pack, Morrell, Tunnicliffe, Dale, Bishop, Jacobs.
Subs: Steward, Hume, Thompson, Hackett, Lane, Pigott, Scarlett.