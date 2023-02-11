Matt Macey has been ruled out of facing former club Plymouth through illness. Pictures: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The former Pilgrims keeper is ruled out through illness, prompting a return to the side for Josh Oluwayemi.

It represents a second career Football League appearance for Oluwayemi, who made his league debut in last month’s 3-0 defeat at Bolton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He’s the only change to the Blues side which drew 1-1 to Barnsley at the weekend, with teenager Toby Steward replacing him on the bench.

Tom Lowery, Jay Mingi, Ronan Curtis, Zak Swanson and Clark Robertson all remain on the sidelines following injury.

However, Joe Rafferty, who made his comeback in a midweek friendly against AFC Wimbledon, has travelled with the squad as 19th man.

Meanwhile, former Pompey player James Bolton is among Plymouth’s substitutes, having recently returned from long-term injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey: Oluwayemi, Bernard, Raggett, Towler, Ogilvie, Pack, Morrell, Tunnicliffe, Dale, Bishop, Jacobs.