Portsmouth suffer injury blow as John Mousinho forced into change at Blackpool
Pompey have suffered an injury blow with Connor Ogilvie ruled out of the trip to Blackpool.
The left-back sustained an ankle issue in the second half of last weekend’s victory over Oxford United, but completed the match.
However, he misses the visit to Bloomfield Road, with Jack Sparkes coming in to replace him.
That represents the only change from the side which beat Oxford 2-1 the previous Saturday.
Elsewhere, Myles Peart-Harris continues on the centre of midfield alongside Marlon Pack, with Owen Moxon remaining on the bench.
Zak Swanson returns to the Pompey squad for the first time since collecting a groin injury in December and, with Sparkes stepping up into the starting XI, the right-back takes his spot on the bench.
Recent signing Lee Evans is still not included as the central midfielder builds up his fitness following injury.
Pompey: Norris, Rafferty, Raggett, Shaughnessy, Sparkes, Pack, Peart-Harris, Kamara, Lang, Lane, Bishop.
Subs: Macey, Martin, Yengi, Saydee, Moxon, Towler, Swanson.