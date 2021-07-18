Danny Cowley, left, and Paul Cook.
Danny Cowley, left, and Paul Cook.

Portsmouth, Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton and Ipswich's promotion chances three weeks from season opener

It’s three weeks until the League One season begins.

By Will Rooney
Sunday, 18th July 2021, 8:23 am

The 2021-22 campaign is just around the corner as teams continue their preparations ahead of the curtain raiser.

Given the size of some of the clubs in the division, along with transfers that have been made, the promotion battle looks set to be fiercely competitive.

Plenty of teams with have designs on reaching the Championship.

Pompey are just one of them, along with the likes of Sunderland, Ipswich, Charlton Sheffield Wednesday, Oxford and more.

The bookies don’t often get things wrong when it comes to their prices.

Here’s how they rate each side’s chances of going up...

1. Morecambe

Odds to be promoted: 33/1

Photo: Clive Brunskill

Buy photo

2. Cambridge United

Odds to be promotion: 28/1

Photo: Catherine Ivill

Buy photo

3. Cheltenham Town

Odds to be promoted: 25/1

Photo: Dan Mullan

Buy photo

4. AFC Wimbledon

Odds to be promoted: 16/1

Photo: Jason Brown

Buy photo
CharltonSheffield WednesdayPortsmouthSunderlandIpswich
Next Page
Page 1 of 6