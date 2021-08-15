Portsmouth, Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton and Ipswich's updated promotion odds two games into new season

Pompey’s 100-per-cent winning start to the season has unsurprisingly seen their promotion odds slashed.

By The Sports Desk
Sunday, 15th August 2021, 3:00 pm
John Marquis, centre, celebrates his opener in Pompey's 2-0 win against Crewe on Saturday. Picture: Jason Brown

Prior to the new League One campaign, Danny Cowley’s new-look side were considered outsiders for promotion, an after-thought if truth be told.

Three weeks prior to the season kicking off, 4/1 was the best bet you could get on a promotion-winning campaign, with Sunderland, Ipswich, Sheffield Wednesday all appearing better placed for a successful campaign.

SEE ALSO: Pompey 2 Crewe 0: Neil Allen's big-match verdict

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Latest Odds to be promoted: 80/1

Charlton, Lincoln and Wigan were seen as the Blues' main rivals in making up the places.

Now, two games in, they’re being considered as one of the favourites to get back into the Championship – closing the gap significantly on the division’s so-called big-hitters.

Early days, we know. But with Pompey joining only Wycombe, Sunderland and Burton in maintaining a winning start to the season, and the likes of big-spending Ipswich yet to pick up three points, the frustrations on show earlier this summer might just be a thing of the past.

Here’s the latest promotion odds supplied by SkyBet – the EFL’s official sponsor...

Latest Odds to be promoted:: 40/1
Latest Odds to be promoted:: 28/1
Latest Odds to be promoted:: 25/1
Latest Odds to be promoted:: 25/1
Latest Odds to be promoted: 22/1
Latest Odds to be promoted: 20/1
Latest Odds to be promoted: 18/1
Latest Odds to be promoted: 18/1
Latest Odds to be promoted: 14/1
Latest odds to be promoted:14/1
Latest odds to be promoted: 8/1
Latest odds to be promoted: 15/2
Latest odds to be promoted: 7/1
Latest odds to be promoted: 5/1
Latest odds to be promoted: 9/2
Latest odds to be promoted: 9/2
Latest odds to be promoted: 4/1
Latest odds to be promoted: 4/1
IpswichSunderlandPompeySheffield Wednesday