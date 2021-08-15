Portsmouth, Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton and Ipswich's updated promotion odds two games into new season

John Marquis, centre, celebrates his opener in Pompey's 2-0 win against Crewe on Saturday. Picture: Jason Brown

Prior to the new League One campaign, Danny Cowley’s new-look side were considered outsiders for promotion, an after-thought if truth be told.

Three weeks prior to the season kicking off, 4/1 was the best bet you could get on a promotion-winning campaign, with Sunderland, Ipswich, Sheffield Wednesday all appearing better placed for a successful campaign.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latest Odds to be promoted: 80/1

Charlton, Lincoln and Wigan were seen as the Blues' main rivals in making up the places.

Now, two games in, they’re being considered as one of the favourites to get back into the Championship – closing the gap significantly on the division’s so-called big-hitters.

Early days, we know. But with Pompey joining only Wycombe, Sunderland and Burton in maintaining a winning start to the season, and the likes of big-spending Ipswich yet to pick up three points, the frustrations on show earlier this summer might just be a thing of the past.

Here’s the latest promotion odds supplied by SkyBet – the EFL’s official sponsor...

Latest Odds to be promoted:: 40/1

Latest Odds to be promoted:: 28/1

Latest Odds to be promoted:: 25/1

Latest Odds to be promoted:: 25/1

Latest Odds to be promoted: 22/1

Latest Odds to be promoted: 20/1

Latest Odds to be promoted: 18/1

Latest Odds to be promoted: 18/1

Latest Odds to be promoted: 14/1

Latest odds to be promoted:14/1

Latest odds to be promoted: 8/1

Latest odds to be promoted: 15/2

Latest odds to be promoted: 7/1

Latest odds to be promoted: 5/1

Latest odds to be promoted: 9/2

Latest odds to be promoted: 9/2

Latest odds to be promoted: 4/1