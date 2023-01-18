Pompey fan group PFC Coalition are to stage an in-game protest during Saturday's visit of Exeter. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

PFC Coalition have drawn up a list of ‘important’ questions they feel need to be answered by the owners amid ongoing supporter frustration.

The newly-formed group have made it clear they are not calling for Tornante to sell the club – and neither are they pushing for the owners’ removal from the Blues.

Instead they seek reassurances over the direction of Pompey in a season which is threatening to condemn them to League One for a seventh consecutive campaign.

PFC Coalition plan to release a statement on Friday afternoon detailing their concerns on a number of issues which have arisen during the Eisners’ ongoing five-and-a-year reign.

In addition, an in-game protest will take place during Saturday’s visit of Exeter in League One.

The group, who have spoken to The News, are keeping their cards close to their chest over what that precisely entails.

However, they insist the timing has already been altered so it does not clash with scheduled separate minute applause for tragic Ace Rewcastle and well-respected Pompey fundraiser Steve McLenaghan.

In a series of Twitter posts on @SHOWAMBITIONPFC, the supporter group set out their stance.

And they stressed the protest wouldn’t be ‘abusive or dealing in rumours and hearsay’.

The posts said: ‘Thank you for all the messages with questions. Let me answer as many in one go. Apologies for a long thread.

‘First and foremost this protest will be peaceful and not what you might be thinking. At no point will fans be on the pitch or doing anything that can cause PFC any issues with the authorities.

‘Second. This protest isn’t going to be abusive or dealing in rumours and hearsay. It will deal in fact and be backed up with facts.

‘Next. This protest is NOT calling for the Eisners to sell the club and get out as some have claimed.

‘This will be focusing on dealing with very important questions as goal posts have absolutely been changed.

‘We fully appreciate we don’t speak for all fans, we also fully appreciate that not all will support it and we respect that 100%.

‘We would simply ask for two things. 1. Read the statement in full. 2. Respect those fans who do agree with this action.

‘Ultimately our goal is all fans goal. A successful PFC.’

During the match, tributes will be held for Ace on eight minutes and Steve on 52 minutes, with all supporters encouraged to pay their respects.